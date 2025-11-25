India and Morocco discuss fostering deeper military engagement

New Delhi, Nov 25 Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh and Moroccan Royal Navy's Inspector Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin held a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, with discussions focused on strengthening defence cooperation and fostering deeper military engagement.

"Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, Inspector of Moroccan Royal Navy, called on Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, VCOAS. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral Defence Cooperation, fostering deeper military engagement and reinforcing the shared commitment of both Armies towards global peace and security," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Royal Moroccan Navy's Inspector Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin met in New Delhi, with discussions focused on enhancing operational interactions, structured training exchanges, strengthening information-sharing cooperation, and promoting shared commitment to maritime security.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson stated, "RAdm Mohamed Tahin, Inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy, on an official visit to India, was received by Adm Dinesh K Tripathi CNS, with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns, New Delhi, on 25 Nov 25."

"Discussions focused on enhancing operational interactions, structured training exchanges, strengthening information-sharing cooperation, and promoting shared commitment to Maritime Security," the spokesperson added.

Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin also paid homage to Indian Bravehearts at National War Memorial. In the visitors book, he wrote, "With profound respect, I pay tribute to the brave soldiers of India who laid down their lives in the service of their nation. Their sacrifice stands as a powerful symbol of courage and duty. On behalf of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Moroccan Royal Navy, I express deep admiration and solidarity with the people of India in honoring their memory."

"On his visit to National War Memorial, Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, Inspector of the Moroccan Royal Navy, acknowledged the supreme sacrifice of Indian Bravehearts by paying homage at Eternal Flame in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony," National War Memorial posted on X.

In August, the Indian Navy’s stealth frigate, INS Tamal, concluded a three-day port visit to Morocco's Casablanca, during her return passage from Russia to India. During the port call from August 6-9, the ship participated in several activities focused on furthering cooperation and collaboration between the navies of India and Morocco.

The ship’s crew interacted with Captain Rachid Sadrhazi, Commander of the 1st Naval base, Captain-Major Hasan Akouli, Commander of the Central Maritime sector, Brigadier General Jamal Kaztouf, delegated Commander of Weapons of Casablanca Area, and Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, the Rear-Admiral inspector of the Royal Moroccan Navy, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

"During the three day port call, the ship engaged in a host of activities focused on furthering cooperation and collaboration between the two navies. Bilateral discussions with senior military officials, cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, yoga and cultural exchanges by both sides in honour of Indo-Moroccan relations were conducted as part of the port call," the statement said.

On departure from Casablanca, the ship participated in a Passage Exercise with the Royal Moroccan Navy Ship Mohammed VI.

In a post on X, Indian Navy spokesperson said: "Indian Navy’s latest stealth frigate INS Tamal concluded her port call at Casablanca, Morocco on 09 Aug 25 while on her return passage from Russia to India. On departure from Casablanca, the ship participated in a PASSEX with the Royal Moroccan Navy Ship Mohammed VI. The port call by INS Tamal provided opportunities to enhance interoperability between the two navies."

