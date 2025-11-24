India and Oman discuss deepening defence cooperation

New Delhi, Nov 24 India and Oman on Monday held discussions reaffirming their commitment to deepen defence cooperation through progress on the Military Logistic Complex, enhanced collaboration in shipbuilding, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), strengthened training cooperation and avenues for defence exports.

The discussion was held during a meeting between Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and Oman's Ministry of Defence Secretary General Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi who is currently visiting New Delhi for the 13th Joint Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) meeting.

In a statement shared on X, Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters stated, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff CDS held an extensive interaction with HE Dr Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi, Secretary General, MoD, Sultanate of Oman. The discussions reaffirmed the commitment to deepen Defence Cooperation through progress on the Military Logistic Complex, enhanced collaboration in shipbuilding, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), strengthened training cooperation and avenues for defence exports."

Both sides also exchanged views on bolstering maritime security, improving border management and facilitating smoother operational turnaround of IN platforms along with efficient IAF and IN flight clearances to support growing operational engagements.

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi called on Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth as the two sides discussed the progress of India-Oman defence cooperation and reaffirmed commitment to advance partnership.

"Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth met Secretary General, Ministry of Defence, Oman, Dr Mohammed Bin Naseer Bin Ali Al Zaabi, at New Delhi during his visit for the 13th Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) meeting. Both sides reviewed the progress of robust India–Oman defence cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the partnership under the shared vision of strategic cooperation," Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, posted on X.

Last week, the 3rd Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) between the Indian Army and the Royal Army of Oman were held in New Delhi. The discussions held on November 22-23 focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation through expanded joint exercises, expert exchanges in niche domains and deepening training collaboration.

In a statement shared on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), stated, "Indian Army Strengthens Defence Cooperation with the Royal Army of Oman. The 3rd Army-to-Army Staff Talks AAST between the Indian Army and the Royal Army of Oman was held in New Delhi from 22 - 23 October 2025."

"The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation through expanded joint exercises, expert exchanges in niche domains and deepening training collaboration. Deliberations also covered capability development, professional military education and new avenues for partnership under the Defence Cooperation Plan 2026. A significant step forward in advancing Military Diplomacy and India Oman Defence Cooperation," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor