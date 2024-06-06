India and Oman strengthen maritime defence relations through Staff Talks

New Delhi [India], June 6 : The 6th edition of Staff Talks between Indian Navy (IN) and Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) were conducted from June 4 to 5 at New Delhi, the Ministry of Defence informed in a press release.

The talks were focused towards further strengthening the existing Defence relations between India and Oman in the maritime domain.

The delegation from RNO was led by Cmde Jasim Mohammed Ali Al Balushi, DG Ops & Plans. Cmde Manmeet Singh Khurana, Commodore (FC) led the delegation from India.

The series of Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks is testimony of the strong bilateral relations between two historical maritime neighbours, the release added.

During the Staff Talks, both sides deliberated on common maritime security challenges, which necessitate enhanced interoperability at sea, as also discussed issues pertaining to operational collaboration, information sharing, Maritime Domain Awareness, training, meteorology, hydrography and technical assistance, it also said.

The delegation also visited IFC-IOR, Gurugram and called on VAdm Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy.

Oman is one of the India's closest partners in the Gulf region and regular conduct of Staff Talks plays a key role in consolidating gains in naval cooperation and deepening the existing partnership between both Navies, according to the release.

