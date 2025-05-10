India and Pakistan to stop all firing and military action: MEA

New Delhi, May 10 A few minutes after US President Donald Trump announced a "full and immediate ceasefire" between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 PM Indian Standard Time, on Saturday.

"The Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hrs earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hrs Indian Standard Time today," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a short media briefing.

"Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Director General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours," the Foreign Secretary added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a "full and immediate ceasefire" between India and Pakistan without sharing any details of the negotiations or the ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Rubio also said in a State Department statement that he and Vice-President J D Vance conducted the ceasefire negotiations.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire," President Trump wrote on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns.

“Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

Secretary of State Rubio said in a separate statement: “Over the past 48 hours, Vice President Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.

“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," he stated.

