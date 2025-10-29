India and Russia reaffirm commitment to elevate defence cooperation

New Delhi/Moscow, Oct 29 India and Russia held the fifth Meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation of Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation in New Delhi on Wednesday, with the discussions focusing on strengthening the ongoing defence engagements between two nations and new initiatives under the ambit of the existing bilateral cooperation mechanism.

The meeting held at the capital's Manekshaw Centre was co-chaired by Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit and Head of the Russian delegation, Deputy Chief of Main Operations, Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Lt. General Dylevsky Igor Nikolayevich.

The fifth meeting of the Working Group reviewed current defence cooperation plans and explored new avenues for collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to elevating the India-Russia Defence Cooperation, paving the way for focused engagements, enhanced training exchanges and new initiatives under the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

The Working Group Meeting is a forum created to progress defence cooperation between India and Russia through regular interaction between Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff and Main Directorate of International Military Cooperation of Russia's Ministry of Defence.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with the Russian President Vladimir Putin as the two leaders reviewed the progress in the bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi congratulated Putin on his 73rd birthday and conveyed best wishes for his good health and success in all his endeavours. PM Modi conveyed that he is looking forward to welcoming President Putin to India, in December for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

PM Modi had travelled to Russia to attend 22nd India-Russia Summit held in Moscow on July 8-9, 2024. Following the Summit, a Joint Statement titled “India-Russia: Enduring and Expanding Partnership” was released.

In September, both leaders had met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. During their meeting, they had reaffirmed their support to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between both countries and also discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine.

