India and Russia to discuss business, building multipolar world at Saint Petersburg Economic Forum

New Delhi, May 30 A special India-Russia business dialogue is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) which will take place between June 5-8, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The event, which will have Oman and Bolivia as guest countries this year, will be attended by representatives from about 130 countries, including a number of state leaders, vice presidents and prime ministers, as well as industry ministers, and public and political figures.

With the agenda of the forum built around the motto 'The basis of a multipolar world is the formation of new growth points', a session on 'Great Eurasian Partnership as a new pole of growth: potential and prospects' is expected to assume great significance.

"The process of establishing a new multipolar world order is underway. The change in the geopolitical balance of power is accompanied by the emergence of new poles of influence due to the strengthening of the sovereignty and competitive capabilities of regional powers. In this context, the ability of states to adequately respond to the complex challenges of our time, equal constructive dialogue, civilized interaction and shared responsibility for the future of the world of all peoples comes to the fore," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova in Moscow on Thursday.

The plenary session is traditionally opened with a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin, followed by a series of bilateral contacts with foreign partners.

The four main tracks of the business programme, spanning 150 events, include 'Transition to a multipolar model of the world economy', 'Russian economy: goals and objectives of the new cycle', 'Technologies that provide leadership', and 'A healthy society, traditional values and social development are the priorities of the state'.

