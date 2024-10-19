India and Saudi Arabia have lot in common: Former diplomat Zikrur Rahman

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), October 19 : Former Indian diplomat Zikrur Rahman, who has served as a diplomat in various Arab countries, said that India and Saudi Arabia have a lot in common.

Speaking toabout India and Saudi Arabia relations, as India Week is being celebrated in Riyadh Season, Rahman said that the future of mutual relations is "very bright" as both countries are coordinating "sincerely and seriously."

He further mentioned that visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia in 2016 and 2019 have "given a push" towards strengthening the bilateral ties.

"The future is very bright for the two countries because these two countries are coordinating very seriously and very sincerely between them. The visit of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 and 19 has really given a push to this relationship which was not clearly visible in 80s,90s & 20s," Rahman said.

He said now both the countries in "very sincerity," coordinating with each other and a number of agreements, comprehensive partnership treaty and strategic partnership treaty have been signed under which almost all the areas, important and non-important have been covered.

Councils have been formed that are regularly meeting and they see the progress that has been made in a particular area and the steps that have been taken and what more steps need to be taken.Both sides attempt to ensure this strategic partnership, "comes stronger and stronger for stability of the region as well as the bilateral interest of the two countries," said Rahman.

As Indian culture is being celebrated during Riyadh Season, Rahman also emphasized on how culture plays an important part in bringing both the nations together.

The former ambassador said, "Culture is an important part well, if you see, historically, the culture and cultural intermingling brings closeness between both the nations and once closeness comes through culture, then then this turns into investments and economy and then you see strengthening of the political relations. All these three are interlinked, but the base is culture. There is no interaction if there is no cultural interaction."

"After culture there are other factors as well that bring both the countries together like food and then even Bollywood. Many Saudis might not know the meaning but they sing Bollywood and Indian songs. This is also bringing them close together through food, Bollywood songs, discussions in schools or other areas, this is highly appreciated, by Saudi and Indians," he further added.

The government of Saudi Arabia has launched 'Global Harmony Initiative' under 'quality of life' program to attain Vision 2030.

To this also the former diplomat Rahman added, "the Vision 2030 of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Vision 2030 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is jellying with each other. Both the countries are benefiting out of it for larger interest of the two nations and also the stability as this region's stability is India's stability and India's stability is this region's stability."

As the tensions in Middle east due to ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, Rahman also being former ambassador to Palestine, spoke about the crises and role of Saudi. He said, "Arabia has always been for a peaceful solution. They have always propagated the peaceful solution. They never ever encourage any kind of weapon to be taken to achieve their goals. They have always been for non-violent approach."

"Even Saudi Arabia had brought an initiative during the Bahrain Arab league summit , and it was very clear that the 1967 occupied territory is handed over back to residents of this country and it was called King Abdullah initiative, and it was said that once the two state solution is accepted, the flag of all the Arab and Muslim world would be flying in Tel Aviv. But unfortunately, the local politics of Israel. If you see the history between Palestinians and Israel, you will find whenever the two parties are very close to finding a solution with each other, there is something or the other that happens, the extreme right-wing parties try to sabotage," he added.

The former ambassador also added, "When noble peace prize winners are being assassinated, only because of the extreme right-wing organizations, they are not interested in finding a solution to any issue which has left these nations on boil for the last 75 years. This is occupation versus occupier. Believe me this has nothing to do with Islam. There are Palestinian jews who live in Palestine, who don't go to Israel. One of them is the member of Palestinian Parliament, they don't want to go."

He said it should not be seen as an "Islamic or an Arab issue." It is Israel who has propagated and brought in the minds of people that issue of Palestine is a Muslim or an Arab issue, but no, it is an issue of "occupier and occupation."

"It is colonising and internation. 42,000 people killed in one year in Gaza and international communities just watching and say this should not happen, but this is happening every day and surprisingly, 60% are only women and children, everybody knows ...their leadership knows, but what are you doing? This is very unfortunate and inhumane. Small kids are being killed inside schools or hospitals and the whole world is keeping quite and watching that's unfortunate."

