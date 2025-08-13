India and Singapore hold third Ministerial Roundtable, strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

New Delhi, Aug 13 India and Singapore on Wednesday held the third Ministerial Roundtable in New Delhi, discussing bilateral cooperation between two nations under the six pillars of digitalisation, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, connectivity and advanced manufacturing.

For the third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), the Indian side was represented by the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs K Shanmugam, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow led the Singaporean side.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked Singaporean ministers for their commitment to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between two nations. He stated that ISMR interacted with India Singapore Business Roundtable and termed the synergy between government and industry as a key to unlock next phase of bilateral ties.

"Delighted to attend the 3rd India Singapore Ministerial Roundtable ISMR in New Delhi. Thank DPM Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs K Shanmugam, FM Vivian Bala, Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow for their commitment to strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The ISMR had a productive interaction with the India Singapore Business Roundtable ISBR delegation. Synergy between Government and Industry is key to the unlocking next phase of India-Singapore ties," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended a warm welcome to Singapore's Ministerial delegation as they arrived to attend the third ISMR in New Delhi. In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "A warm welcome to DPM Mr. Gan Kim Yong, FM Vivian Bala and the Ministerial delegation from Singapore as they arrive in New Delhi for the 3rd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR). ISMR, a unique mechanism, continues to strengthen the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

The India-Singapore ties were elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore in September 2024. With shared history, long tradition of friendship based on trust and mutual respect, and extensive cooperation across several sectors, the cooperation between two nations has deepened and diversified over the years.

Envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ISMR is a unique mechanism for setting a new agenda for India–Singapore cooperation. Its inaugural meeting was held in New Delhi in September 2022 and the second meeting was held in Singapore in August 2024.

