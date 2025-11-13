India and Spain review bilateral ties, discuss issues of mutual concern

New Delhi, Nov 13 India and Spain on Thursday held the 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations, reviewing the entire spectrum of bilateral ties.

The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sibi George and Diego Martinez Belio, Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of Spain. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including in global fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Secretary (West) Sibi George held the 8th Round of India-Spain Foreign Office Consultations with Mr. Diego Martínez Belio, Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of Spain."

"In the discussions, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, especially in the context of the upcoming India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual concern including in global fight against terrorism. India reiterated its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism," it added.

Earlier in October, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar extended wishes to his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares and people of Spain on their National Day and expressed India's commitment to deepening ties.

"Best wishes to FM Jose Manuel Albares, the Government and the people of Spain on their National Day. Value the deepening of our multifaceted cooperation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

In May, EAM Jaishankar held telephonic conversation with Jose Manuel Albares and discussed India's firm and measured response to cross-border terrorism.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Spoke with FM Jose Manuel Albares of Spain. Discussed India’s firm and measured response to cross-border terrorism."

The conversation took place after the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the dastardly April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Ties between India and Spain have been cordial since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1956. Spain is India’s 6th largest trade partner in Europe, according to Consulate General of India in Spain statement. Defence partnership between India and Spain has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. Cultural exchange is an important component of India-Spain bilateral ties.

