India and Suriname work on deepening partnership, people-to-people ties

New Delhi, Nov 24 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his Suriname counterpart Melvin Bouva, conveying his wishes on the 50th anniversary of the country's independence.

"Pleasure to speak with FM Melvin Bouva of Suriname. Conveyed good wishes on the 50th anniversary of Suriname’s Independence. Look forward to deepening our partnership and people to people ties," the EAM posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar met Bouva in New York in September on the sidelines of 80th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "Pleasure to get to know FM Melvin Bouva of Suriname today. Appreciate his warm words for our ties."

In June, Suriname received the first shipment of fruit processing machinery funded under the USD 1 million Small and Medium Enterprises grant announced by India.

"Under the USD 1 million SME grant aid announced by EAM S Jaishankar, the first shipment of fruit processing machinery, received in Suriname. Once operational, the processing facility will enhance value addition to local agricultural products," the Embassy of India in Suriname posted on X.

India had offered USD 1 million as grant assistance for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) projects during EAM Jaishankar's meeting with his then-Surinamese counterpart Albert Ramdin during the India-Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) meeting held in Guyana on April 21, 2023.

India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Suriname, reinforced by cultural and people-to-people contacts bridged by Indian diaspora's arrival dating back to one and a half century. India and Suriname have bilateral mechanisms to enhance bilateral cooperation such as Ministerial level Joint Commission Meetings, Joint Working Group on Agriculture. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two nations have actively cooperated on development partnership and India has offered Line of Credits (LOCs), Grants-in-Aid.

President Droupadi Murmu's maiden foreign visit to Suriname in June 2023 marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries. President Murmu was State Guest at the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Suriname.

During her visit, President Murmu was bestowed with the prestigious 'Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star', the highest civilian honour of Suriname. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in the regulation of medical products, recognition of the Indian Pharmacopeia, and the formulation of a Joint Work plan for Agriculture and Allied Sectors for the period of 2023-2027 were also signed during President Murmu's visit.

Suriname has consistently expressed appreciation for India's continued support for development cooperation, in particular to community development projects, food security initiatives and small and medium enterprises.

