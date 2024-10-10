"India and the world lost a giant with a giant heart": US Ambassador Garcetti condoles Ratan Tata's demise

New Delhi [India], October 10 : US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, expressed condolences on veteran industrialist, Ratan Tata's demise on Thursday and said that India, and the world have "lost a giant with a giant heart."

The Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, 86, breathed his last on Wednesday night at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.

He was not only among India's most respected and loved industrialists, who took Tata Group to new heights, but also a great visionary, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

"India and the world have lost a giant with a giant heart. When I was nominated to serve as ambassador, the first congratulations from India came from Ratan Tata, who gave so much in service to my hometown, serving on the board of the University of Southern California," Garcetti said, sharing a post on X.

Ratan Tata was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then, he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

"He saw a future of greater prosperity and equality for his country and did so much for our world. May his memory be a blessing," the US Ambassador wrote further.

Meanwhile, the US Consulate in Mumbai also shared a post on X, and condoled the demise of the veteran industrialist.

"We mourn the loss of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, a visionary leader and a national icon whose unwavering commitment to innovation and philanthropy transformed India and the world. His legacy will inspire generations to come. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the people of India," the Consulate wrote in the post.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites of industrialist Ratan Tata will be performed with full state honours.

His mortal remains are kept at NCPA from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for people to pay their respects. The mortal remains of the business tycoon were brought to his residence in Colaba in the early hours of Thursday. The Maharashtra government cancelled all programmes scheduled for Thursday in Mumbai as a mark of respect to the late industrialist.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, too, offered condolences on the demise of Tata, who passed away on Wednesday, calling it "the end of an era."

Jaishankar stated that Ratan Tata was deeply associated with the modernisation of Indian industry and globalisation. He also recalled his interactions with the business tycoon.

