India and UAE hail growing momentum in bilateral cooperation

New Delhi, June 24 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan explored the two countries' efforts to strengthen joint cooperation in all sectors, including economic, trade, investment, education, culture, health, food security, renewable energy, and climate change during their working dinner meeting in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

As both ministers reviewed the multi-faceted India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the UAE and India share a strong bond, marked by growing momentum in bilateral cooperation.

This collaboration, he was quoted as saying by the UAE Foreign Ministry on Monday, is aimed at achieving comprehensive development and ensuring sustainable economic prosperity for both nations and their citizens.

"In 2017, the relationship between the two countries was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This significant development further deepened and strengthened the already strong ties based on a solid foundation of mutual understanding, trust, respect, and shared interests," Sheikh Abdullah noted.

"The UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), launched in May 2022, has significantly boosted economic and trade cooperation in a way that supports the national development goals of both countries," he added.

The two ministers also discussed new areas with untapped potential, enhancing collaboration within international organisations besides exchanging views on current regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East.

"Productive and deep conversations on our ever growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Appreciated the discussion and his insights on regional and global issues," EAM Jaishankar stated.

After Colombo last week, this was Jaishankar's second official visit during the third term of the Modi government.

It followed the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia.

During his visit, the EAM participated in the celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga in Abu Dhabi at Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi and also visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, which was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in February.

"EAM expressed appreciation that the Mandir has become an iconic cultural destination in the UAE with a large number of daily visitors. In less than four months, the Mandir has received one million visitors," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

It highlighted that the EAM's visit to the UAE, within two weeks of his re-appointment, signifies the importance India attaches to its relations with the country.

"The visit marks the continuation of high-level contact between the two countries. Since July 2023, PM Narendra Modi has visited the UAE thrice and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has visited India twice. Last year, we have also witnessed important milestones in our bilateral relations like the implementation of a local currency trade settlement agreement, the launch of UAE's domestic credit/debit card based on India's RuPay card stack, the setting up of a campus of IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi, fintech collaboration, and commencement of work on IMEEC, among others," the statement added.

