India and UAE ink MoUs on nuclear energy, petroleum

New Delhi [India], September 9 : During the official visit of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, India and the UAE on Monday signed several significant Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs), paving the way for cooperation between the two nations in sectors like nuclear energy and petroleum.

An MoU was signed between Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and Nuclear Power Cooperation of India Limited (NPCIL) for the operation and maintenance of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE.

Also, an agreement for long-term LNG supply between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited was signed, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

MoU between ADNOC and India Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL); Production Concession Agreement for Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 between Urja Bharat and ADNOC; and MoU between the Government of Gujarat and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) on food parks development in India were signed.

Notably, Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on September 8 on his first official visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, received the Crown Prince upon his arrival. He was also accorded a ceremonial welcome after he landed here in the national capital.

"A new milestone in a historic relationship. His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Delhi on his first official visit to India. Warmly received by @CimGOI @piyushgoyal and accorded a ceremonial welcome," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

"India and UAE share historically close and friendly ties. In recent years, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UAE has deepened in a wide range of areas, including political, trade, investment, connectivity, energy, technology, education, and culture," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release.

"The Crown Prince's visit will further reinforce strong India-UAE bilateral relations and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas," it added.

In February this year, PM Modi visited UAE. He held discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the India-UAE bilateral relationship and witnessed the exchange of eight agreements.

