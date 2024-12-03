India and UK review progress in key focus areas under 2030 roadmap

New Delhi, Dec 3 India and the United Kingdom on Tuesday reviewed progress on the Defence Industrial Roadmap and the entire gamut of India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership during the second India-UK 2+2 Foreign and Defence Dialogue held in New Delhi.

The Indian delegation was led by Piyush Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Europe West, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary, International Cooperation, Ministry of Defence. Ben Mellor, India Director, Indian Ocean Directorate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Shimon Fhima, Director Strategic Programmes, Ministry of Defence, led the UK delegation.

"Both sides emphasised the importance of sustained high-level engagement to advance the dynamic partnership between the two countries. The delegations reviewed progress under the India-UK Roadmap 2030 and agreed on the need to revitalise the partnership by identifying new focus areas of collaboration and work towards a refreshed roadmap," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"The discussions covered key priorities including strengthening economic and trade ties with focus on early conclusion of mutually beneficial FTA, bolstering defence and security ties including in areas of cyber and counter terrorism, fostering innovation in critical and emerging technologies, deepening cooperation in clean and green energy and technology, health and enhancing cultural, educational and people to people linkages," it added.

It mentioned that the two sides appreciated the progress on diverse sectors including the launch of new key initiatives such as the Technology and Security Initiative, UK-India Infrastructure Finance Bridge, Electric Propulsion Capability Partnership, and progress on the Defence Industrial Roadmap.

"The dialogue provided an opportunity to exchange views on recent global and regional developments. Both sides reiterated their shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. It was agreed that the third edition of the dialogue will be held in the UK at a mutually convenient date in 2025," the statement added.

