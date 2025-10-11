India announces new healthcare projects for Afghanistan, gifts 20 ambulances during Taliban minister's visit

New Delhi [India], October 11 : Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday that India has announced several new projects for Afghanistan as part of its ongoing healthcare cooperation.

The projects include the establishment of a Thalassemia centre and a modern diagnostic centre in Kabul, as well as the replacement of the heating system at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH).

India will also construct a 30-bed hospital in Kabul's Bagrami district, an Oncology Centre and a Trauma Centre in Kabul, as well as five Maternity Health Clinics across the provinces of Paktika, Khost, and Paktia.

"As a special gesture, India has gifted 20 ambulances to Afghanistan. In the field of capacity building, India will continue to offer scholarships to Afghan students under the e-ICCR scholarship scheme. Both sides also welcomed the commencement of the India-Afghanistan Air Freight Corridor, which aims to strengthen direct trade and commerce between the two countries," the MEA spokesperson posted on X.

The announcement comes amid Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi's week-long visit to India. Muttaqi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a visit from October 9-16, marking the first high-level delegation from Kabul to India since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Muttaqi also stated on Friday that Afghanistan and India have agreed to set up a trade committee aimed at enhancing economic cooperation.

"Both sides agreed to create a trade committee. Due to opportunities opened in Afghanistan in terms of investment, and activities in minerals and energy, we invited the Indian side to explore work in these areas," he said, highlighting the potential for increased business and investment ties between the two countries.

Earlier this year, in April, India's special envoy to Afghanistan, Anand Prakash, visited Kabul to discuss political and trade relations. Prior to that, in January this year, Muttaqi had met with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Dubai.

The Afghan FM also highlighted that his discussions with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar covered a wide range of issues.

"I had a detailed meeting with EAM Jaishankar, including economic, political, diplomatic, regional and security. Some of the achievements were the Indian government's upgradation of technical presence at the embassy. And a diplomatic delegation of the Islamic Emirate will arrive in Delhi."

"We also agreed to strengthen the air corridor to strengthen our trade. EAM pledged to broaden health activities in Afghanistan, and we appreciate the assistance provided for the victims of the earthquake," the visiting minister said.

Expressing his gratitude for the reception in India, Muttaqi said, "I would like to welcome all and am glad to be in Delhi. This is my first time visiting India as the FM of Afghanistan, and I appreciate the warm hospitality shown to us by the Indian Foreign Minister and the Indian government."

During a bilateral meeting with Muttaqi, Jaishankar announced that India would upgrade its Kabul mission to an embassy. The embassy was shut after the Taliban seized power in 2021.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar handed over five ambulances as a "gesture of goodwill" to Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Friday in the national capital.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Also handed over 5 Ambulances to FM Muttaqi. This is part of the larger gift of 20 ambulances and other medical equipment reflecting our long-standing support for the Afghan people."

During the bilateral meeting between Jaishankar and Muttaqi, the EAM emphasised that, as a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in Afghanistan's development and progress.

