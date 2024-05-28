India announces USD 1 million relief aid for landslide hit Papua New Guinea

New Delhi [India], May 28 : After over 650 people lost their lives in the deadly landslide in Papua New Guinea, India, on Tuesday, announced immediate relief assistance worth USD 1 million to the island nation.

India expressed solidarity by announcing relief assistance to the island country which was hit by a massive landslide last week in its Enga Province, burying hundreds of people and causing major destruction and loss of life.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences and conveyed India's readiness to extend all possible support and assistance to the Pacific island country in its time of difficulty.

" As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, the Government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of USD 1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Moreover, India has firmly stood by Papua New Guinea during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters, including in the wake of the earthquake in 2018 and volcanic eruptions in 2019 and 2023.

An important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), announced by Prime Minister Modi in November 2019, is Disaster Risk Reduction and Management.

"India is committed to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and continues to be a responsible and steadfast responder," the statement read.

Moreover, around 2000 people are feared to have been buried by the massive landslide.

"The landslide buried more than 2000 people alive, caused major destruction to buildings, and food gardens, and caused a major impact on the economic lifeline of the country," Lusete Laso Mana, Acting Director of the National Disaster Centre, said in a letter to the UN.

Over 150 houses in Yambali village were buried in debris, according to the officials.

The area continues to pose an "extreme risk," officials added, as rocks continue to fall and the ground soil is exposed to constant increased pressure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor