India appreciates Vietnam's support in fight against terrorism

New Delhi, June 25 India on Wednesday appreciated Vietnam's expression of solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism as both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, during the 13th Political Consultation and the 10th Strategic Dialogue held in New Delhi.

The dialogue was co-chaired by P. Kumaran, Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Nguyen Manh Cuong, Deputy Foreign Minister of Vietnam.

During the political consultation, both sides reviewed progress in the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is guided by the 'Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People' adopted by the Prime Ministers of India and Vietnam in December 2020 and the Plan of Action for 2024-2028, signed in August 2024 during the State Visit of the Prime Minister of Vietnam to India.

"The two sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation covering political, defence and security, maritime, trade and investment, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, science and technology, space, information technology, digital, fintech, connectivity, culture, tourism and education domains. Both sides expressed satisfaction on the ongoing development cooperation between India and Vietnam through heritage conservation and restoration projects, Quick Impact Projects, ITEC and e-ITEC initiatives and scholarships," read a statement issued by the MEA.

Both countries also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest during the strategic dialogue.

"The Vietnam side thanked the Government of India for the first-ever exposition of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha in Vietnam in May 2025. During this event of profound significance, which underscored the shared spiritual heritage of India and Vietnam, over 14 million people paid their respects to the Holy Relics. The Indian side reaffirmed Vietnam's position as a key partner in India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and vision of the Indo-Pacific," the statement added.

During his visit to India, Deputy Foreign Minister of Vietnam also called on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor, and Special Secretary, Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal.

"Pleased to receive Deputy FM Nguyen Manh Cuong of Vietnam. Appreciate the positive momentum of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor