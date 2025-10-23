India, Armenia hold Joint Working Group Meeting on Defence Cooperation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23 : The Joint Working Group Meeting on Defence Cooperation between India and Armenia was held in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday.

Both countries exchanged views on bilateral defence cooperation.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "The Joint Working Group Meeting on Defence Cooperation between India and Armenia was held in Hyderabad today. Both countries exchanged views on bilateral defence cooperation, defence industrial collaboration amongst other issues of mutual interest in security domain. The Indian delegation was led by Shri Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary (IC) and the Armenian delegation was led by Mr. Levon Ayvazyan, Head of Policy and International Military Cooperation Department, MoD of Armenia."

Secretary (West) Sibi George on October 1 represented India at the National Day celebrations of Armenia and affirmed the commitment to the longstanding India-Armenia friendship.

The details were shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X.

It highlighted how the ties between India and Armenia are rooted in history and built on the recent high-level engagements among the leadership of both countries.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Armenia. He reaffirmed commitment to the longstanding friendship rooted in history, building on recent high level engagements among the leadership of both countries," the MEA spokesperson posted on X.

Earlier in June, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, in Marseille, where they held a "useful discussion on our close cooperation and regional developments".

On March 11, India and Armenia signed two major Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's visit to India.

An MoU was signed between India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Armenia's Center of Drug and Medical Technology Expertise (CDMTE) on cooperation in regulating medical products.

