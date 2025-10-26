India, ASEAN adopt joint statement on sustainable tourism, pledge to boost eco-friendly practices, cut pollution

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 26 : India and the leaders from ASEAN member states on Sunday adopted the "ASEAN-India Joint Leaders' Statement on Sustainable Tourism", reaffirming their commitment to promote eco-friendly, inclusive, and responsible tourism across the region, emphasising environmental sustainability and pollution reduction as key priorities under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two parties.

According to the statement, issued following the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the leaders agreed to adopt the "Reduce, Reuse and Recycle" model, promote Travel for "LiFE actions", and ensure sustainable, pro-planet practices in the tourism sector.

The statement called for optimal use of land and water resources, minimising overcrowding and overuse of natural assets, and promoting biodiversity-friendly tourism practices. It also encouraged the elimination of single-use plastics, sustainable sourcing, and improved destination management to ensure long-term environmental stewardship.

"Adopt environmental sustainability as one of the important objectives as laid down inter alia in UN Tourism, which could be achieved through the adaptation of model of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, sustainable pro-planet, pro- community practices, including the optimal use of resources such as land, water and decarbonisation efforts, by following Travel for LiFE actions, minimising over-crowding, over utilisation of natural resources and, adopting biodiversity-friendly practices, sourcing supplies sustainably, minimising unnecessary packaging, recycling tourism supplies, ensuring the non-use of plastics and enhancing destination management protocols to ensure better environmental stewardship and long-term sustainability," the statement read.

To address pollution, India and ASEAN countries committed to adhering to norms and standards to reduce air, water and land pollution through responsible consumption, stricter enforcement of environmental regulations, and promotion of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) protocols.

The leaders also called for greater use of renewable energy at key tourism sites, especially those hosting sensitive heritage monuments.

The statement further encouraged collaboration between the ASEAN Centre for Energy and India's The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to promote the adoption of clean energy and carbon sink initiatives in the tourism sector.

"Adhere to the norms and standards to reduce air, water and land pollution by changing the consumption patterns of tourists and the related industry; enforcing prevailing regulations in respective countries; promoting Travel for LiFE protocol; Environment, Social and Governances (ESG) Protocols adherence and applying the principles of reduce, reuse and recycle for waste products to proactively promote the application of Resilient and Replicable practices in renewable energy in touristic sites to enhance carbon sink initiatives; deploy means of renewable energy wherever possible; encourage the ASEAN Center for Energy and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) of India to proactively promote the application of renewable energy in touristic sites hosting monuments which are pollution sensitive," the statement further read.

The statement aligns with the celebration of 2025 as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism and underscores the shared vision to advance sustainable development, protect natural ecosystems, and strengthen cultural and economic cooperation between ASEAN and India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his virtual address at the summit, highlighted that the 21st century is the century of India and ASEAN nations and reaffirmed that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is a major pillar of India's Act East Policy.

He further declared the year 2026 as the 'Year of ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation'.

In his six-minute-long address to the summit, PM Modi also reiterated India's support for ASEAN centrality and its outlook on the Indo-Pacific, highlighting the continuous growth of the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership amid global uncertainties.

