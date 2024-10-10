India, ASEAN nations commit to advancing digital transformation to promote inclusivity, efficiency

Vientiane [Laos], October 10 : India and ASEAN countries have recognised the significance of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in catalysing digital transformation and promoting inclusivity, efficiency, and innovation while reaffirming their commitment to promote the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a joint statement released on Thursday following the 21st ASEAN-India summit at Vientiane in Laos, both regions recognised the technology needed for the rapid transformations in bridging the existing digital divides between them as well as to accelerate the progress for inclusive and sustainable development while promoting the region's economic integration.

The ASEAN nations appreciated India's contribution towards implementation of the "ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2025" as well as plans for the ASEAN-India Digital Works, which include knowledge sharing, capacity building and also the establishment of Centres of Excellence in Software Development and Training in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Both regions acknowledged their collaboration opportunities on DPI, financial technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), capacity building, knowledge sharing, sustainable financing and investment, and lastly, implementation mechanisms.

This was done in order to share knowledge, experiences, and practices in the development, implementation, and governance of DPI by utilising various platforms to promote DPI development across the region and also to leverage DPI across sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and climate action, the release stated.

The release also stated that the FinTech innovation is a vital driver for bilateral economic partnership aimed at potential collaboration of cross-border linkages between payment systems in ASEAN and India.

In the field of cybersecurity cooperation, the nations welcomed the ASEAN India Track 1 Cyber Policy Dialogue to expand their cyber security cooperation to support the digital economy.

AI collaboration will also take place for the development of necessary knowledge, skills, infrastructure, risk management frameworks and policies to effectively and responsibly leverage AI technologies and applications to harness the potential of AI advancements, the statement read.

Both regions will also be using the existing frameworks, including the ASEAN India Digital Ministers' Meeting for regular exchanges, workshops, seminars, training programs and other capacity building exercises that will be focused on topics aimed at facilitating digital transformation for capacity building and knowledge sharing.

India and ASEAN nations further acknowledged the development of the "ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2026-2030" to build upon the ADM 2025, aimed at expediting the digital transformation across ASEAN nations in order to facilitate seamless transition into the next phase of digital advancement by 2030, which is in line with the goals of ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

