India, ASEAN to boost economic stability through sustainable tourism

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 26 : India and ASEAN nations on Sunday said sustainable tourism should not only protect the environment but also strengthen the economic foundations of local communities.

Adopting the 'ASEAN-India Joint Leaders' Statement on Sustainable Tourism' during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, leaders pledged to promote eco-friendly and inclusive tourism that supports long-term economic stability and community development across the region.

The statement highlighted the need to promote viable, sustainable economic activities that create stable employment, fair income opportunities, and an equitable distribution of benefits among all stakeholders.

The joint statement noted that economic stability is central to sustainable tourism and called for promoting resilient business models, community-led tourism, and investment opportunities that ensure steady livelihoods, particularly for women and youth.

The joint statement on economic stability noted four major points: "promote viable, sustainable economic operations, and provide socioeconomic benefits to all stakeholders that are fairly distributed, including stable employment and income-earning opportunities."

The leaders stressed the importance of involving local communities in tourism promotion, offering skill training, and encouraging ownership of tourism initiatives to maximise economic prosperity. They agreed that tourism should directly improve living standards by generating jobs, expanding entrepreneurship, and fostering inclusive growth.

"Tourism can be a strong driver of stability and development when its benefits reach everyone, from local workers to small businesses," the statement noted.

Another key focus was encouraging ecotourism that balances the needs of tourists and residents, helping prevent overcrowding and over-exploitation of natural sites. The statement called for the participation of women and youth in the ecotourism process to make the sector more inclusive.

The leaders also agreed to support data-driven tourism development by improving digital infrastructure at tourist destinations, using new technologies to enhance visitor experience, and analysing tourist flow to make informed policy decisions.

In his virtual address to the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 21st century belongs to India and ASEAN, describing the bloc as a major pillar of India's Act East Policy. He also declared 2026 as the Year of ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation to strengthen regional connectivity and ocean-based economic activities.

"The 21st century is our century, the century of India and ASEAN," PM Modi said in his virtual address to the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, stressing the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and civilizational bonds.

He congratulated Malaysia and its Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, on successfully hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit, and commended the Philippines for serving as the country coordinator for India. Further, he welcomed East Timor's inclusion as the 11th member state of the ASEAN community.

"Even in this era of uncertainty, the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has shown steady progress," PM Modi said, adding that both sides are "fellow travellers in the Global South, working together for stability, growth, and prosperity."

