India assures 'positive collaborative approach' to polar issues

New Delhi, Nov 24 India on Monday highlighted that the polar region is rapidly becoming integral to the global climate system, global economy and global security matrix.

Addressing the inaugural session of Science and Geopolitics of Arctic-Antarctic (SaGAA) VIII 2025 titled 'Confrontation to Collaboration in a Fractured World', Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sibi George highlighted India's polar approach, calling for stakeholders to engage globally, contribute scientifically and act responsibly.

"He alluded to India's rich maritime history and its Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) which is based on the principle of rules based maritime order anchored in UNCLOS and assured of India's positive collaborative approach to the polar issues," the MEA stated.

On the margins of the conference, Secretary George also had a meeting with Camilla Brekke, Director, Norwegian Polar Institute and discussed India's bilateral cooperation with Norway in the Arctic region, the MEA mentioned.

The event has brought together over 50 leaders from science, industry, and policy to strengthen collaboration and science diplomacy in addressing challenges across the Arctic, Antarctic, and Himalayan cryosphere.

India has maintained that it envisages Indo-Pacific as a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous region built on rules-based international order, with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce, peaceful resolution of disputes, as well as equality of all nations.

With this objective, India has fostered strong bilateral and multilateral partnerships with all key partners and like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific and beyond to ensure Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR).

"To give a concrete shape to our Indo-Pacific Vision, India announced the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) in 2019. India continues to calibrate its approach by deepening defence and maritime security cooperation, catalysed by economic and developmental assistance, to safeguard its interests and look forward to productive collaboration with other countries in the region and beyond," said Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita while replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, earlier this year.

"Government keeps a close watch on all developments in the region that have a bearing on India's interest and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor