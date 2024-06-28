India attaches high importance to issue of fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka: MEA

New Delhi [India], June 28 : Regarding the matter of 10 Indian fishermen charged with death in Sri Lanka, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has always prioritised the welfare of these fishermen and is making efforts to bring them back home.

Ten Indian fishermen, arrested by Sri Lanka on June 24 for alleged illegal fishing, will face charges related to the death of a Sri Lankan Navy sailor who was killed during an operation to apprehend them, stated reports.

Addressing a weekly press briefing on Friday, Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have always attached the highest importance to the welfare of our fishermen who get caught abroad, and we have tried our best to bring them back."

Further, the MEA said they are aware of the situation and have raised the issue with Sri Lankan authorities.

"On these ten fishermen, our high commission is aware of the matter. We are aware of the matter and we have taken up this issue with the Sri Lankan side. Hopefully, we will see how best to take it forward," said MEA

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, recently wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the detention of Indian fishermen in Sri Lanka.

In his letter directed to the EAM, Stalin said, "The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended one mechanised fishing boat bearing registration number IND-TN-12-MM-5138 and ten fishermen from Nagapattinam Fishing Harbour on June 25, 2024."

He underlined that in the year 2024 alone, 203 fishermen and 27 boats have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy."The frequent arrests of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan authorities have created an insecure atmosphere among the fishermen community," the Tamil Nadu CM had said.

He requested Jaishankar's "immediate intervention" to secure the release of 47 fishermen and 166 fishing boats currently in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities.

The Tamil Nadu CM requested' the EAM's immediate intervention to convene the Joint Working Group to prevent further arrests and secure the release of all 47 fishermen and 166 fishing boats currently in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities.

Stalin said that such incidents disrupt the livelihood of the fishermen and instill a sense of fear and uncertainty in their entire community. The families of the fishermen had requested that the central and state governments take appropriate action to ensure the timely release of the fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In response, Jaishankar said in his letter that the Indian High Commission in Colombo and the Consulate in Jaffna have been expeditiously and consistently taking up such cases for the early release of those detained.

"As of June 26, 34 Indian fishermen are under judicial remand in Sri Lanka, and six others are convicted and serving sentences in Sri Lankan jail. The Indian High Commission in Colombo and the Consulate in Jaffna have been expeditiously and consistently taking up such cases for the early release of those detained," Jaishankar wrote.

Jaishankar assured Stalin that the efforts to address the interests of the Indian fishing community still continue.

