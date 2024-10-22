"India attaches immense importance to BRICS," says PM Modi as he embarks on Russia visit

New Delhi [India], October 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a two-day visit to Kazan, Russia, to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, underscoring that India attaches "immense importance" to the grouping.

Sharing a post on X ahead of his departure, PM Modi wrote, "Leaving for Kazan, Russia, to take part in the BRICS Summit. India attaches immense importance to BRICS, and I look forward to extensive discussions on a wide range of subjects. I also look forward to meeting various leaders there."

The Prime Minister's office in a statement quoted the PM Modi as saying, "I am departing today on a two-day visit to Kazan at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to attend the 16th BRICS Summit."

"India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others," PM Modi said.

The statement further said that the expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good.

"Building upon the Annual Summit held in July 2024 in Moscow, my visit to Kazan will further reinforce the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. I look forward to meeting other leaders from BRICS as well," the PMO statement said.

The 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan is being held under the chairmanship of Russia from October 22-24.

During his visit, PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders in Kazan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The Summit, themed 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,' will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues."

It further said, "The Summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration."

This visit marks, PM Modi's second visit to Russia this year. He travelled to Moscow in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit where he held a bilateral meeting with President Putin. He was also conferred with Russia's highest civilian award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle at the Kremlin in Moscow.

BRIC, as a formal grouping, started after the meeting of the Leaders of Russia, India and China in St Petersburg on the margins of G8 Outreach Summit in 2006.

The grouping was formalized during the first meeting of BRIC Foreign Ministers on the margins of UNGA in New York in 2006. The first BRIC Summit was held in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2009.

It was agreed to expand BRIC into BRICS with the inclusion of South Africa at the BRIC Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York in 2010. South Africa attended the 3rd BRICS Summit in Sanya in 2011.

A further expansion of BRICS took place in 2024 with five new members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

