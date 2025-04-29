India Attacks Pakistan at UN Over Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says 'Fuelling Global Terrorism'

India on Monday took a direct attack on Pakistan at the United Nations over the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent males and injured more than 20 on April 22, which was the deadliest attack after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The Pakistan-based Resistance Front Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) took the responsibility for the attack. Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confessed that this country is involved in training terrorists.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative Yojna Patel slammed Pakistan at the UN for misusing the international platform to spread propaganda and make unfounded allegations against India. She specifically referenced Asif's televised confession about Pakistan's history of terrorist support.

"It is unfortunate that one particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum. To indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India. The whole world has heard Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khwaja Asif, admitting and confessing Pakistan's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organizations in a recent television interview," Patel said.

"This open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state, fueling global terrorism and destabilizing the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye," she added.

"India deeply appreciates and values the strong unequivocal support and solidarity extended by leaders and governments across the world in wake of the recent terrorist attack at Pahalgam Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a testimony to the international community's zero tolerance for terrorism. The Pahalgam terrorist attack represents the largest number of civilian casualties since the horrific 2611 Mumbai attacks in 2008," Patel said.

"Having been a victim of cross border terrorism for decades, India fully understands the long lasting impact such acts have on victims, their families and society. As the UN Security Council in its statement has said, perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of reprehensible acts of terrorism must be held accountable and brought to justice," she added.