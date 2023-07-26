India-Australia Defence Policy Talks held in Canberra, both sides reaffirm commitment for Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Canberra [Australia], July 26 : The 8th India-Australia Defence Policy Talks (DPT) was held in Canberra on July 24-25, where the two sides discussed strengthening the partnership in co-development and co-production of defence equipment and fully implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Defence policy talks were co-chaired by the Special Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Nivedita Shukla Verma, and the Acting Deputy Secretary in Australian Defence Ministry, Steven Moore.

During the talks, both sides reviewed the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries and explored new initiatives to further strengthen and deepen bilateral defence engagements.

The discussions also focused on identifying ways to strengthen partnerships in the co-development and co-production of defence equipment. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and the rule of law.

The Indian side highlighted the potential of the Indian defence industry with the capacity and capability to cooperate with the Australian Armed Forces in its shipbuilding and maintenance plans.

India – Australia share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since June 2020 and defence is a key pillar of this partnership. India and Australia’s partnership is based on a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The two democracies have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region.

The two countries have a 2+2 mechanism at the Ministerial level. The 8th DPT reviewed the outcomes of the maiden 2+2 conducted in September 2021.

Both sides agreed to early finalization of the hydrography agreement. The two sides also exchanged views on the geo-political situation, regional and global issues of shared interest.

