India, Australia hold 2+2 Secretary level talks, discuss political and defence issues

New Delhi [India], October 15 : India and Australia held the fourth 2+2 Secretary-level Consultations in New Delhi on Monday and discussed various issues like political, strategic, defence and security, and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

For the meeting, the Indian side was led by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri while the Australian side was led by Secretary, Australia's Department of Defence Greg Moriarty and Secretary, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) Jan Adams.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "The fourth India-Australia 2+2 Secretary-level Consultations were held in New Delhi.

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australian Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs Jan Adams. Describing the conversation with Jan Adams, Jaishankar said it benefits our 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'

"Pleased to receive Australian @dfat Secretary Jan Adams today in New Delhi. The exchanges and conversations between us befits our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," S Jaishankar posted on X.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Australian Secretary of Department of Defence Greg Moriarty. Singh said that he is looking forward to the further strengthen India-Australia defence cooperation.

"Was pleased to meet the Australian Secretary for Department of Defence, Mr. Greg Moriarty in New Delhi. Looking forward to the further strengthen India-Australia defence cooperation," Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, said the meeting was important to intensify the security partnership between the two nations.

"Another important brick in our intensifying security partnership. The India-Australia Secretaries' 2+2 meeting today - taking place in the years between our Ministerial 2+2 India - Australia ensures we continue to build momentum," Philip Green posted on X.

The Australia -India relationship was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in June 2020. The CSP is based on mutual understanding, friendship, and a shared vision for a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Australia is one of only three countries with which India holds annual leader-level summits. The PM of both countries interact at international fora, including through the Quad, G20 and East Asia Summit. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, during the ASEAN-India Summit in Laos on October 10.

