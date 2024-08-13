India, Australia hold Maritime Security Dialogue

New Delhi [India], August 13 : The sixth India-Australia Maritime Security Dialogue was held in Canberra on Tuesday, an MEA release said.

As per the release, the Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary, Disarmament and International Security Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and the Australian delegation was led by Sarah Storey, First Assistant Secretary, South Asia and Central Asia Division, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Bernard Philip, First Assistant Secretary, International Policy, Department of Defence.

The release stated that the two sides conferred on ways to sustain a safe and secure maritime environment conducive to inclusive growth and global well-being.

They exchanged views on various topics of mutual interest, including the maritime security environment in the Indo-Pacific region, maritime domain awareness, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) coordination, regional and multilateral engagements and sustainable use of marine resources. This included cooperation in Search and Rescue (SAR), pollution response, blue economy and Port State control.

Both sides also discussed ways and means of further strengthening their bilateral cooperation in these areas. They also conferred on the way ahead for collaboration in the maritime ecology pillar of the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative (IPOI).

It was agreed to hold the next round of the dialogue on a mutually convenient date in New Delhi, the release mentioned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor