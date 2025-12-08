India-Australia review education ties "from pre-school to PhD" as top Australian University gets nod to set up campus in India

New Delhi [India], December 8 : India and Australia on Monday held wide-ranging discussions on expanding cooperation in education, skills, and research, as Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan met his Australian counterparts, Jason Clare and Julian Hill, in New Delhi.

After the meeting, the Union Minister posted on X that it was "a great delight" to meet Clare and Hill. He said the talks covered the full spectrum of cooperation "from pre-school to PhD", with both sides focusing on fostering critical thinking among students and preparing them for an AI-driven future.

A great delight to meet my Australian counterpart and dear friend @JasonClareMP along with Minister @JulianHillMP this morning in New Delhi. We reviewed our existing cooperation in education, innovation and research and had meaningful discussions on further deepening… pic.twitter.com/azAk1rtRuV — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 8, 2025

Pradhan said the two countries remained committed to adding "new dynamism" to the India-Australia education partnership through deeper collaboration between higher education institutions, joint research programmes and smoother pathways for two-way student and academic mobility.

"Both of us remain committed to add new dynamism to the vibrant India-Australia educational partnership, including through collaborations between HEIs of both our countries, joint research funding in areas of strategic importance and smoother pathways for two-way mobility, among others, " he wrote on X.

Look forward to our exchanges at the 3rd Australia-India Education and Skills Council Meeting for transforming India's educational landscape and shaping a bright future for both our countries, " the Union Minister added, sharing pictures of thier meeting.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Pradhan and Clare handed over a Letter of Intent to the University of New South Wales (UNSW), confirming that the top-ranked Australian university will set up a campus in India. UNSW is placed among the global top-20 in the QS World University Rankings, Pradhan wrote in another X post.

He also congratulated the university and welcomed it to India, calling the move an important step towards transforming India's education ecosystem.

The discussions took place during the 3rd Australia-India Education and Skills Council (AIESC) Meeting being held in New Delhi, where ministers and officials from both sides reviewed ongoing projects and explored new areas of cooperation in higher education, skills development and research.

The Indian side was led by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Skill Development Minister Jayant Chaudhary. At the same time, the Australian delegation includes Education Minister Jason Clare, Immigration and Citizenship Minister Andrew Giles and Assistant Minister Julian Hill.

