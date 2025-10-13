India backs President Trump's Middle East peace efforts: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the release of "all hostages by Hamas after over two years of captivity", saying it is a tribute to the courage of families, the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump and the resolve of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

India has backed President Trump's efforts to bring peace in the Middle East.

"We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump's sincere efforts to bring peace to the region," PM Modi said a post on X.

PM Modi had earlier said that India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards durable and just peace.

"We welcome President Trump's leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace," he said in a post on October 4.

All 20 living hostages were released by Hamas earlier in the day as part of the Gaza peace plan.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that the remaining 13 hostages were freed by Hamas and were on their way back to Israel after being handed over to the Red Cross in southern Gaza's Khan Younis.

According to the IDF, the hostages are being accompanied by personnel from the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) as they make their way to Israel for an initial medical assessment.

IDF stated earlier that seven hostages had already been transferred to the Red Cross and were on their way to Israeli forces waiting inside Gaza.

As per the IDF, the hostages were identified as Elkana Bohbot, Avinatan Or, Yosef-Haim Ohana, Evyatar David, Rom Braslavski, Segev Kalfon, Nimrod Cohen, Maxim Herkin, Eitan Horn, Matan Zangauker, Bar Kupershtein, David Cunio, Ariel Cunio, Gali, Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Guy Gilboa-Dallal and were safely escorted out of the Gaza Strip by special Israeli forces after they were transferred to the Red Cross by Hamas.

According to the Times of Israel, Monday marked the end of the two-year war, which began with the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks that claimed over 1,200 Israeli lives and resulted in the abduction of 251 people.

Netanyahu on Monday nominated President Trump for the Israel Prize, the country's highest civilian honour, hailing him as "the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.

The announcement came during a historic session of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, where Trump was welcomed with a prolonged standing ovation and honoured for his leadership in brokering a peace deal that has led to the release of all 20 living hostages and an end to the two-year war with Hamas.

"I have seen many US presidents, but I have never seen anyone move the world so quickly and decisively as our friend President Donald J Trump," Netanyahu said during his address.

Netanyahu also praised Trump's record on Israel, including his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the relocation of the US embassy, acknowledgement of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, support at the United Nations, and his role in initiating the Abraham Accords.

