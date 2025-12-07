India backs UNGA vote to renew UNRWA mandate for three years

New York [US], December 7 : India voted in favour at the United Nations General Assembly to renew the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) for the next three years.

The resolution under "Assistance to Palestine refugees" secured 151 votes in support, with 10 countries opposing it and 14 abstaining.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini welcomed the outcome, saying he "saluted the overwhelming vote" and noted that it "reflects the broad solidarity of people across the world with Palestine Refugees. It is also an acknowledgement of the international community's responsibility to support the humanitarian and human development needs of Palestine Refugees pending a just and lasting solution to their decades-long plight."

He further said, "The vote needs now to be translated into a genuine commitment and matching resources to ensure the mandate is fulfilled."

According to the agency, UNRWA "helps Palestine Refugees achieve their full potential in human development through quality services it provides in education, health care, relief and social services, protection, camp infrastructure and improvement, microfinance, and emergency assistance."

Israel, however, has blocked the organisation, claiming it "has been a facilitator for Hamas's military buildup."

Those voting against the renewal included Argentina, Fiji, Hungary, North Macedonia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Tonga and the United States, alongside Israel, with 14 other nations abstaining.

Last month, Israel's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein alleged that two Hamas operatives, Ashraf Mahd El Madhoun and Mohammed Ibrahim Abd Ghafour, were among individuals who had worked for UNRWA.

