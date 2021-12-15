India, Bangladesh have reached 'a very high point' in bilateral relationship: Shringla

India and Bangladesh have reached a very high point in bilateral relationship, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla after President Ram Nath Kovind held a series of meetings with the top leadership of Bangladesh.

"What was apparent in the discussion was that we have reached a very high point in our relationship. The Honourable Foreign Minister referred to this as a 'sonali adhyay' (golden era)," said Foreign Secretary during the special briefing on the President's Visit to Bangladesh.

"The discussion covered a broad range of areas that are part of our bilateral relationship. The most important part was to talk about the spirit of 1971, the legacy of Bangobando and how we can continue to work together in that regard," he added.

Shringla said that in President Kovind's discussions with Bangladesh leadership it was clear that "we have reached a very high point in our relationship. The Honourable Foreign Minister (Bangladesh) referred to this as an 'sonali adhyay' (golden era)," he said.

During the talks between President Kovind and Bangladesh leadership there was a sense of satisfaction at the level of cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shringla added.

"India had been quite quick in providing both medicines and vaccination to Bangladesh. We have supplied some 2.18 crore doses of vaccines so far. We also arranged for trains of liquid medical oxygen. We also acknowledged the assistance provided by Bangladesh to India, when we had our devastating second wave," he said.

Foreign Secretary further summed up today's engagement, saying that "we are two countries that mutually reinforce each other and are there for each other. And that message was really there."

"We have resolved the most difficult issues in the most amicable manner. Very few countries are able to do this. We have been able to resolve both land and maritime boundaries," he added.

President Kovind is on a three-day state visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17, which is his first state visit since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. President Kovind landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this morning.

President Kovind today met both Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor