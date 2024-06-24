India, Bangladesh sign MoU for strengthening military education in strategic studies

New Delhi [India], June 24 : The Indian Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu and the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) in Dhaka, Bangladesh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation concerning Military Education in the field of Strategic and Operational Studies.

The MoU was signed during the official state visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on June 22.

Both the colleges impart training to officers of tri-services, preparing them for higher staff and command responsibilities. Moreover, they share a common ethos, training curriculum and methodology and face similar challenges. Accordingly, they further decided to collaborate and signed the MoU, for further enhancing bilateral engagements.

This MoU will assist in enhancing professional acumen, provide deep insight into strategic affairs, assist in sharing best practices and expertise as well as augment the academic capabilities of student officers and faculty members.

It will also facilitate the conduct of training packages, joint seminars, faculty exchanges, and reciprocal instructor visits to name a few.

On June 21, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on a two-day State visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was the first incoming bilateral State visit after PM Modi assumed office for the third consecutive term following the Lok Sabha elections. Notably, Sheikh Hasina was among the global leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi on June 9.

India and Bangladesh have reiterated their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, secure, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

The two nations pledged to co-lead the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and cooperate to mitigate disaster risks.

They also pledged to work together on global platforms to promote their common interests, particularly those of the Global South.

