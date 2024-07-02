India, B'desh plan coordinated ops to bolster interoperability in maritime domain

Dhaka, July 2 India and Bangladesh on Monday vowed to enhance maritime cooperation keeping in view New Delhi's Act East policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh Tripathi discussed various areas of further cooperation during a meeting with his counterpart, Admiral M. Nazmul Hassan held at the Bangladesh Naval Headquarters in Dhaka.

"The two Principals discussed longstanding and robust ties between the two nations and navies; initiatives for enhancing maritime cooperation, avenues for capacity building and capability enhancement, including coordinated ops towards bolstering interoperability in the maritime domain," the Indian Navy said on Monday.

Earlier, Admiral Tripathi began his four-day visit -- first as a CNS -- to Bangladesh by paying tribute to the bravehearts of the Bangladesh Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 Liberation War at the Shikha Anirban (eternal flame).

The CNS is also scheduled to review the Passing Out Parade at Bangladesh Naval Academy (BNA) in Chittagong on July 4, address participants at the National Defence College in Dhaka and visit a few key defence facilities in the country.

Besides Admiral Hassan, the Indian Navy chief would hold bilateral discussions with Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Bangladesh Air Force Chief Air Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Lt. General Mizanur Rahman Shameem (Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division) and senior leadership of the Bangladesh government.

"Naval cooperation between India and Bangladesh has been traditionally strong, encompassing a wide span which includes operational interactions through port calls, bilateral Naval exercises, along with capacity building, capability enhancement and training initiatives," the Indian Defence Ministry stated on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy Destroyer INS Ranvir has also arrived in Chattogram for a week-long visit that coincides with the visit of Admiral Tripathi.

The Guided Missile Destroyer forms part of the front line combatant fleet of the Indian Navy on Eastern Seaboard.

Earlier this month, India and Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further consolidate cooperation between the two countries in the field of military education during the state visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India.

The MoU was signed between Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) Wellington and the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) located in Dhaka's Mirpur.

Both colleges impart training to officers of tri-services, preparing them for higher staff and command responsibilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor