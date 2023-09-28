'India becoming key economic partner': St. Petersburg Vice Governor on Indo-Russia ties

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Vice Governor of Russia’s St. Petersburg, Vladmir Kniaginin on Thursday said that the partnership between India and Russia is growing and that India is becoming a significant economic ally of St Peterburg.

Vladmir Kniaginin emphasised that the trade turnover between St. Petersburg and India has doubled in the last year and the trade is growing in record numbers.

“Our countries are continuously growing and for St. Petersburg, India is becoming a key economic partner. So we wanted to add to our existing economic ties, cultural ties, research, exchange, people exchange and share our tourist flows,” the Vice Governor said while speaking to ANI.

He added, “Last year, the turnover between St. Petersburg and India practically doubled. The growth was 92 per cent. If we're talking about the first six months of this month in comparison to the previous year, which was already record high, it increased at least five times.”

Recognising India’s transformation and growth, he endorsed that India will become the leading power in the world, adding that Moscow and India are strengthening their ties.

“We are growing our ties stronger and at the same time, we are seeing that India is moving in the future to become one of the leading powers. So we are collaborating and supporting India on the way to this," he said.

Kniaginin further said, “We are also anticipating the moment when there will be direct flight connection connectivity between San Peter and Delhi, St Petersburg and Mumbai. And most certainly it will ensure the increasing tourist flow both from Russia to India and from India to Russia.”

The St. Petersburg Vice Governor spoke toduring St. Petersburg's Russian Miracle concert program. The program was crafted with the precision of academic musical theatre, rooted in the rich tapestry of Russian folk songs and dances.

At the event, performers from the St. Petersburg Song and Dance Theater Moroshka gave a dance performance on the Indian song Natu Natu in New Delhi.

Moreover, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi also attended the Russian culture programme and said "We had a very nice group from St Petersburg. St Petersburg is having a cultural festival later in the year and the Moroshka was the group which is here, and they performed, such beautiful numbers, including Naatu Naatu, and very, very nice, music, dance, and, festivity."

She added, "We share very close cultural ties and people-to-people connect, for even before India became independent in modern times and since ancient times, actually. A whole lot of their folklore and folk literature talks about, their connections with, India. And, including the fact that Indian merchants were living in one of the regions. So we have ancient ties, medieval ties and modern ties."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor