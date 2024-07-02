India, Belarus hold first-ever Consular Dialogue in Minsk

Minsk [Belarus], July 2 : India and Belarus held the first-ever Consular Dialogue in Minsk and discussions were held on various Consular issues ranging from the welfare of Indian students in Belarus to enhancing tourism between the two countries.

For the meeting held between the two nations on June 28, the Indian delegation was led by Aman Puri, Joint Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa Division) while the Belarusian delegation was led by Andrei Kozhan, Head of General Directorate for Consular Affairs, Belarus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

In a press release, MEA stated, "The Dialogue centered around a wide gamut of Consular issues ranging from welfare of Indian students in Belarus to enhancing tourism between the two countries."

The officials of India and Belarus also agreed to follow up on the discussions of the Dialogue and review them at the next edition of the India-Belarus Consular Dialogue which will be held in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.

The visiting Indian delegation also met with senior officials of the Belarusian Ministry of Sports and Tourism and representatives of the Indian student community in Belarus.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Belarus on June 28 stated, "The first ever India-Belarus Consular Dialogue was held in Minsk on 28.6.2024. The Indian delegation was led by Dr. Aman Puri, JS (CPV). The two sides discussed consular issues and possibilities of launching new initiatives to further strengthen people-to-people relations."

Earlier in May, Belarus Ambassador to India, Mikhail Kasko extended his country's support for India's "Make in India" and "Smart Cities" flagship initiatives and highlighted the ongoing collaboration in the creation of modern pharmaceuticals between the two countries.

"Belarus and India have successful mutually beneficial cooperation in the creation of modern pharmaceutical productions with the participation of investments from the leading Indian companies such as "Cipla". Currently we are working on establishing joint pharmaceutical production at the scientific and practical centre named after Dr.Yusuf Hamied in Minsk," he said in an interview with ANI.

"Belarus is ready to provide support to the growing Indian industrial cluster, including participation in such programmes as "Make in India", "Smart Cities", and modernization of Indian agricultural sector," he added.

On being asked about the bilateral and trade ties between the two countries, the Belarusian envoy said that both countries have developed a constructive political dialogue and trade turnover is growing every year.

"The cooperation between our countries is characterized by mutual commitment to the implementation of potential of two countries, the desire to work together in pursuit of common goals for the well-being of citizens and to strengthen relations across the entire spectrum of interests," he said.

"We have developed constructive political dialogue. Our countries have a solid legal base, which regulates almost all spheres of interaction. Mutual trade turnover is growing year by year. Cooperation between the business circles of Belarus and India is also active. It is naturally complementing the efforts of the states to develop trade, economic and investment relations," he added.

Highlighting growing tourism between the two countries, he said, "Bilateral cooperation in the sphere of tourism is growing progressively. India is becoming more and more popular among Belarusian tourists. The number of Indians wishing to see Belarusian attractions is increasing every year."

