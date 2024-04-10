India, Belgium hold second Foreign Office Consultations, review multifaceted relations

New Delhi [India], April 10 : The second edition of India-Belgium Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) was held on April 10 in the national capital and both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the multifaceted relations between the two countries.

The meeting was co-chaired by Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs and Theodora Gentzis, President of the Board, Belgian Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs.

"The discussions encompassed key areas of bilateral cooperation including trade and economic cooperation, semiconductors, cyber and digital, Science and Tech, UNSC reforms and multilateral cooperation and institutional dialogue mechanisms," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

The meeting was followed by the telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo, held on March 26, and the meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Belgian counterpart, Hadja Lahbib on the sidelines of the Munich conference in February 2024.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhance India-EU Strategic ties during the ongoing tenure of the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and to make progress towards a comprehensive, balanced, fair and mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"In addition, the dialogue extended to global and regional affairs, green energy transition including green hydrogen, pharmaceuticals and port cooperation, and exchange on key global challenges," the release stated.

Moreover, both sides underlined initiatives to boost people-to-people exchanges and cultural ties.

They agreed to work towards the early conclusion of a Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement in this context.

These consultations were preceded by the 18th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of India and BLEU (Belgium Luxembourg Economic Union), held on April 9, co-chaired by the President of the Board, Belgian Federal Public Service Foreign and Commercial Affairs, and Commerce Secretary, GoI.

During the visit, Gentzis also paid a courtesy call to the EAM Jaishankar.

"India-Belgium FoC provided further momentum to the bilateral relationship and provided an opportunity to review actions and priorities across multidimensional ties between the two countries," the release said.

Furthermore, both sides agreed to hold the next round of FoC with Belgium at a mutually convenient date next year.

