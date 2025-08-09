India, Brazil can turn trade challenges into new opportunities: Brazilian envoy on Trump tariffs

New Delhi, Aug 9 In an exclusive interview with IANS, Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega, emphasised that India and Brazil are working to turn current global economic challenges, especially the tariff hikes imposed by the US, into new opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation.

Referring to a recent call between Brazilian President Lula and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the envoy said the leaders are focussed on charting a long-term strategic road map despite uncertainties in global trade.

“The focus of the conversation was basically how we can turn these challenges into new opportunities for our bilateral relations,” Da Nobrega said.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: As the world, including Brazil and India, witnessed US President Trump impose a 50 per cent tariff on both nations, what is your response?

Da Nobrega: Well, I think the comments were made by President Lula when he called Honourable Prime Minister Modi. They discussed over one hour about the prospects of our bilateral relations against this economic background which is quite uncertain. The trade outlook, world trade outlook has become uncertain because of these unilateral measures. So the focus of the conversation was basically how we can turn these challenges into new opportunities for our bilateral relations. I don't know if you recall, exactly one month ago, there was a state visit by your Prime Minister to Brazil and the two leaders charted a very concrete course for our bilateral economic relations over the next decade.

IANS: How important are Brazil-India relations in today’s geopolitical environment?

Da Nobrega: Well, let me just give you one figure. In the last two years, we had 77 business missions coming from Brazil to India and 40 plus from India to Brazil. So business relations are burgeoning. And so, based on this mutual trade interest between our business communities, the leaders charted the course to boost our relations in Defence, energy, pharmaceuticals, DPIs, and agriculture. So we have a plan.

IANS: How important is agricultural cooperation between Brazil and India?

Da Nobrega: Yes, for example, agriculture, I think you have two tracks. The first is Brazil is ready to export to India some basic staples like pulses, edible oil to contribute to food security in the country. But there is another track that is not so well-known. It's technological cooperation. We have lots of technology to exchange.

IANS: How do you view President Trump’s tariffs on Brazil in the current global climate?

Da Nobrega: Well, these tariffs will, of course, affect our trade with a very traditional partner with whom we have been developing strong links over 200 years of relations with the United States. But I think the focus of Brazil is that Brazilian and American societies are linked by business, people-to-people contacts, cultural bonds. And these bonds are very strong and they will go on.

IANS: What is Brazil's response to this approach by the US?

Da Nobrega: Well, we are still, I think, pondering what would be the reasons for this attitude of the American government. But basically, we are negotiating to the extent that these negotiations take a tone that is commensurate to the importance of the Brazilian economy, to the importance of Brazil's standing in the world.

IANS: How crucial is the fertiliser trade between Brazil and India?

Da Nobrega: Brazil is an important importer of fertilisers. It imports from many countries in the world. When it comes to India, let me recall that India has developed high technology in fertilisers. IFCO has just signed a joint venture with a Brazilian company to produce nano fertilisers in Brazil, which is really high technology in terms of using less inputs to produce, to have a higher productivity.

IANS: How do you view Prime Minister Modi’s role in India's development?

Da Nobrega: Well, it's not up to Brazil to judge India, but what we have been seeing in the last 10 years is really a fantastic development and fantastic growth and social development. But it's not up to Brazil to pass these judgments, of course.

IANS: President Lula reportedly urged WTO to review US tariff actions. What is Brazil’s position?

Da Nobrega: Yes, Brazil has always stood for international law. WTO agreements, the multilateral trading system is part of the international law. So, Brazil sticks to the importance of multilateralism and respect for international law. This is why it submitted a declaration on the violations of the multilateral trading system done by the United States.

IANS: What are the key sectors where Brazil and India can expand strategic partnerships?

Da Nobrega: I think another area is Defence, where both countries can make joint ventures to furthermore develop their Defence industrial base. These are some examples, but there are other examples.

IANS: How significant is Defence cooperation in the current global environment?

Da Nobrega: Well, Brazil and India have been developing a steady dialogue on Defence industry cooperation for the last two or three years. There have been a number of high-level missions from Brazil to India, from India to Brazil. And we cannot, of course, talk openly about what are the sectors because we are talking about Defence. But let me just say that Embraer, our aviation airplane maker, which also produces Defence planes, have just arrived in India and opened a full-fledged office in New Delhi. And, of course, we would like to offer its KC-390 Millennium Air Defence Aeroplane, including offering to produce part of these airplanes in India according to 'Make in India' requirements.

IANS: How do you view India's reply to the 50 per cent US tariff, especially in agriculture?

Da Nobrega: I think we are not talking about replying to a country. What we have talked is, given this uncertain economic and trade outlook, how India and Brazil can work closer together to guarantee their economic growth, their resilience in this very uncertain geopolitical environment. It's about looking for new ways, further ways to reinforce our partnership.

IANS: You mentioned future cooperation. Which sectors will define India-Brazil ties going forward?

Da Nobrega: It's energy, fossil energy and renewable energy, it's agriculture, it's Defence, it's pharma, and it's DPIs.

IANS: What impact did PM Modi’s visit to Brazil for the BRICS Summit have?

Da Nobrega: Well, it was a historic visit because it was the first state visit in more than, I think, 20 years, if I'm not mistaken. So it impacted a lot. If you check the media coverage of this visit, you will see how this impacted Brazil. And because of the decisions that were taken there, we issued a very substantial joint statement.

IANS: What if President Trump does not engage with Brazil on tariff rollbacks?

Da Nobrega: Well, we are always open to negotiations to a certain limit in the sense that our sovereignty is not up for negotiation. This is very clear. But, of course, we are open to dealing with the United States when it comes to the economic aspects of the President of the United States' actions towards Brazil. So we are open for negotiations, but there are certain things that are not negotiable, I would say.

