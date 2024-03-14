India-Brazil hold first-ever 2+2 political and military dialogue in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 14 : India and Brazil held their first-ever 2+2 Political and Military Dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The dialogue was led by Additional Secretary (LAC) GV Srinivas, MEA & Joint Secretary (IC) Vishwesh Negi, MoD from the Indian side.

In a post on social media platform X, the official spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Energising - Strategic Partnership!"

"First ever (2+2) India-Brazil Political and Military Dialogue held in New Delhi today. Co-chaired by Additional Secretary (LAC) GV Srinivas, MEA & Joint Secretary (IC) Vishwesh Negi, MoD, from the Indian side; and Director Marcelo Camara, MoFA & Rear Admiral Fernando de Luca Marques de Oliviera, MoD, from the Brazil side," the post added.

Both sides discussed a variety of subjects including defence, space, energy, technology and more.

"Discussions spanned defence, space, energy, critical minerals, tech, counter-terrorism and regional, multilateral & other issues of mutual interest," the MEA posted on X.

Notably, India and Brazil share a very warm and cordial bilateral relationship with each other.

The 18th G20 Leaders' Summit, which was held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, saw the presence of Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the, he also extended support to India's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2028-29 term.

The 2024 G20 Rio de Janeiro summit is the upcoming nineteenth meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) which will take place in Brazil under its chairmanship.

PM Modi had earlier expressed confidence that Brazil under its G20 Presidency will continue to move forward with its human-centric approach. He also said that G20 members will come together in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to pave the way forward for global peace and stability.

