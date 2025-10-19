India-Brazil-South Africa Fund empowers rural Fiji women via skills training

New York [US], October 19 : India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations shared on the occasion of the recently concluded International Day of Rural Women how the India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) Fund has positively impacted the lives of rural women in Fiji through skill training.

India's permanent mission to the United Nations reshared the post by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) on how the IBSA fund initiative in Fiji, "empowered 1,530 rural women through skills training and the production of 1,580 clean cookstoves."

The Indian Mission underscored, 'IBSA Fund is brightening the livelihoods of women in rural areas in Fiji. "

#IndiaAtUN#IBSAFund is brightening the livelihoods of women in rural areas in Fiji. #IBSAFund फिजी के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में महिलाओं की आजीविका को उज्ज्वल बना रहा है।@HCI_Suva https://t.co/FfjcC2MioS— India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) October 17, 2025

The India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA Fund) provides support to women in areas spanning health, education and livelihoods, the official website of UNOSSC said.

"The IBSA Fund is a remarkable initiative sponsored by three Southern, democratic, multi-ethnic countries that pioneered South-South cooperation with the United Nations system. Operational since 2016, IBSA Fund projects are concrete expressions of solidarity contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in other developing countries", it said.

A notable component of the IBSA Fund's portfolio is the contribution to the Sustainable Development Goal on Gender Equality. F

The project of empowering rural women in Fiji via upscaling rocket stove project, which was implemented by the UNDP empowered 1,530 women from 56 rural communities with new skills and opportunities for improved livelihoods through the training and production of 1,580 rocket stoves, UNOSSC highlighted.

It further noted how South-South cooperation that focuses on empowering women, and mainstreaming gender into activities across all SDGs - be it in agriculture, technology, financial inclusion, health or others - is instrumental at contributing to long-lasting benefits for those furthest behind.

Earlier this year during the visit of the Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to India in August, during the meeting with PM Modi, the leaders had reaffirmed continued strengthening of South-South cooperation as a necessary step in effectively addressing contemporary global challenges and agreed to work together on issues of common concern to the Global South, including enhanced, equitable representation in institutions of global governance, the Ministry of External Affairs had noted in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor