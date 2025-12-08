India buys fuel where it is profitable, reaffirms Putin's top aide

Moscow, Dec 8 Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Monday said that India is purchasing energy resources where it deems them advantageous. This policy, he told the media in Moscow, will continue following Putin's State Visit to India, last week.

"India, being and remaining a sovereign state, carries out foreign trade operations and purchases energy resources where it is beneficial for India," Peskov was quoted as saying by Russia's Tass news agency during a regular media briefing during which he also termed Putin's India visit as a "very successful" one.

"And, as far as we understand, our Indian partners will continue this policy to ensure their economic interests," he concluded while answering a question about whether New Delhi would continue to purchase fuel from Moscow, Tass reported.

On Friday, after concluding his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Putin stated that Russia remains a reliable supplier of energy resources to India and will ensure "uninterrupted fuel supplies" for the rapidly growing Indian economy.

He also thanked PM Modi for the warm and cordial welcome extended to the visiting delegation, asserting that he has established a "close working and personal contact" with the Indian PM and together they "constantly monitor" the development of Russian-Indian cooperation in all its strategic areas.

"I am pleased to note that countries are consistently transitioning to national currencies in mutual settlements. Their share in commercial transactions now stands at 96 per cent. Sustainable channels for interbank credit and financial cooperation have been established. Russian economic operators are expanding the use of Indian rupees earned through export contracts.

"Large joint projects are financed in Russian rubles. Our energy partnership is developing successfully. Russia is a reliable supplier of energy resources and everything necessary for India's energy sector development. We are ready to continue to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies for the rapidly growing Indian economy," the Russian President mentioned after holding extensive talks with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

In their meeting, both leaders discussed all aspects of India-Russia relations which remain deep-rooted and multifaceted. They also reaffirmed mutual commitment to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia besides also discussing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Putin mentioned that both sides "deeply and thoroughly examined" the entire range of current issues of Russian-Indian multifaceted cooperation and exchanged views on pressing global and regional issues.

"The joint statement we adopted with Mr. Modi outlined priority objectives for further strengthening ties in politics and security, economics, trade, humanitarian affairs, and culture. As you have seen, a substantial package of intergovernmental, interdepartmental, and corporate agreements was also signed," he said.

The leaders witnessed exchange of several documents, including Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on Trade and Commerce; Migration and Mobility; Maritime Cooperation; Health and Food Safety; Fertilizers; Academic Exchanges; Media Cooperation; and, enhancing People-to-People ties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor