India calls for "pragmatic engagement" with Taliban at UNSC meeting on Afghanistan

New York [US], December 11 : India has urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to adopt a practical and balanced approach while dealing with the Taliban, saying engagement must focus on encouraging positive steps rather than relying only on punitive measures.

The remarks were made by Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, during the UNSC meeting on the situation in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the session, Ambassador Parvathaneni congratulated Slovenia for assuming the Council presidency and thanked UN officials and civil society representatives for their briefings. He said India's ties with Afghanistan are rooted in centuries-old civilizational links, and these continue to guide India's approach.

"India deeply values its civilizational relationship and centuries-old bonds of friendship, and this history continues to guide our actions in forging deeper ties with the people of Afghanistan, " he said.

The Ambassador emphasised that India has consistently supported peace and stability in Afghanistan and participates in all regional discussions, including the Doha Working Group. He said coordinated regional and international cooperation is essential at this stage.

He also noted that India has more than 500 development partnership projects across Afghan provinces, and that, following the recent visit of Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to New Delhi, India has agreed to deepen cooperation in healthcare, public infrastructure, and capacity-building. India is also continuing its work with UN agencies in priority sectors such as food security, health, education and sports.

"As decided during Foreign Minister Muttaqi's recent visit to India, India would further deepen its engagement in development cooperation projects, particularly in the sectors of healthcare, public infrastructure and capacity-building. We will continue working with UN agencies in critical areas such as health, food security, education and sports. The visit of Azizi, Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce, to India also helped further cooperation on connectivity, trade facilitation and market access, " said the Ambassador.

The Ambassador outlined India's ongoing health-related initiatives in Afghanistan. These include establishing a Thalassemia Centre and a Diagnostic Centre in Kabul, replacing the heating system at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, and setting up a 30-bed hospital in Bagrami district.

India will also build an Oncology Centre, a Trauma Centre, and five maternity clinics. He noted that 75 Afghan nationals have received prosthetic limbs, and medical assistance continues for Afghan patients travelling to India. During Muttaqi's visit, India handed over twenty ambulances.

India was among the first countries to provide humanitarian relief after the recent earthquakes in Afghanistan and continues to support the reconstruction of damaged homes. India's assistance also includes food grains, school supplies, disaster relief material, and support for refugees forcibly repatriated to Afghanistan.

Referring to the UN Secretary-General's report, Ambassador Parvathaneni noted serious humanitarian concerns. He pointed to the involuntary return of over 2 million Afghans this year, which has increased Afghanistan's population by 6 per cent and created significant challenges in shelter, food and reintegration.

He slammed Pakistan over recent border clashes and their impact. He noted the closure of border crossings has disrupted trade, displaced families and caused severe financial losses, especially during the fruit harvest season.

He said no country should "weaponise trade and transit vulnerabilities" against a landlocked nation.

Expressing concern over airstrikes in Afghanistan, he condemned the killing of innocent civilians, including women, children and sports players.

He also criticised what he called "trade and transit terrorism" resulting from restricted access for Afghanistan, calling it a violation of WTO norms and the UN Charter. He reiterated India's support for Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

India continues to monitor the security situation closely. It calls on the international community to ensure that UN-designated terrorist groups, such as ISIL, Al-Qaida, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and their affiliates, do not operate from Afghan territory.

The Ambassador said India supports a pragmatic and incentive-based engagement with the Taliban. He argued that relying only on punitive actions has not produced results in more than four years. Instead, he urged the UN and global community to adopt nuanced strategies that deliver tangible benefits for the Afghan people.

"India calls for a pragmatic engagement with the Taliban. A coherent policy of engagement should incentivise positive actions. A focus on only punitive measures will only ensure that a 'business as usual' approach continues as we have been seeing now for the last four and a half years."

Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Parvathaneni said India remains committed to supporting Afghanistan's development needs.

He noted that India's decision to restore the status of its Technical Mission in Kabul to that of an Embassy reflects this commitment. India will continue working with all stakeholders to expand development cooperation, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building in line with the needs of Afghan society.

