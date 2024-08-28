India calls for 'unconditional and immediate release' of all Israeli hostages

New Delhi, Aug 28 India on Wednesday reiterated its "strong and unequivocal condemnation" of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, calling for ceasefire in the region and unconditional, immediate release of all hostages.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reconveyed India's stance on the ongoing turmoil during the 17th India-Israel Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi where both sides also reflected on the strength of their strategic partnership.

The Israeli side was led by the Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yaakov Blitshtein.

"Both sides discussed various issues of bilateral interest in depth and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral endeavours. The two sides also shared views on the prevailing situation in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific," detailed a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the talks.

"Reiterating India's strong and unequivocal condemnation of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, the Foreign Secretary called for the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages, ceasefire, the need for continued humanitarian assistance, and adherence to international humanitarian law. At the same time, he also shared India's concern at the escalating situation in West Asia and emphasised restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy," it added.

Israel labelled the discussions as "fruitful" and thanked India for its friendship in "challenging times".

"Satisfied to see common perspectives on challenges and opportunities in both bilateral and regional issues," Reuven Azar, Israel's new Ambassador to India, posted on X.

Both sides held discussions on enhancing cooperation on technology, agriculture, transportation, connectivity and many more issues.

India's long standing policy towards Palestine includes support for a negotiated two-State solution, towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel.

At the same time, New Delhi has also "strongly condemned" the terror attacks on Israel and the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, calling for restraint, de-escalation and a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

