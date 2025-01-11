"India can boast of having one of the largest Defence Industrial Ecosystems in Asia": Rajnath Singh at Aero India

New Delhi [India], January 11 : In the lead-up to Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Ambassadors Round Table, highlighting India's expanding defence capabilities and the reforms aimed at strengthening its defence industry.

"...In recent years, the Indian government has brought several reforms aimed at bolstering a robust defence industry ecosystem. This includes initiatives that promote domestic design, development, manufacturing, and export. Recognising its strategic importance and vast potential, the government of India has designated aerospace as a core sector of Atmanirbhar Bharat... India today can boast of having one of the largest defence industrial ecosystems in Asia and we are committed to further enhancing our capabilities... The Indian aerospace and defence sector represents an attractive opportunity for foreign companies seeking to establish new ventures and partnerships," said Rajnath Singh.

The Minister emphasised the crucial role of these reforms in shaping India's self-reliance, noting the immense potential for foreign companies in India's aerospace and defence sector. He pointed out that the government's push for indigenous manufacturing was paving the way for a more independent defence industry in the country.

Roman Babushkin, Minister of Counsellor and Deputy Chief of the Mission at the Embassy of Russia in India, also spoke at the roundtable. Babushkin affirmed that the event would be pivotal in advancing India's defence capabilities.

He stated, "We proceed from the very strong understanding that it will be another landmark event in the advancement of the Indian defence capabilities which are now mainstreamed towards self-reliance and the very successful efforts being made by the government of India through the commitment to make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives which bring particular results also based on the successful partnership with friendly countries, especially Russia which remains India's oldest and most reliable defence partner which is sharing the most advanced technologies coming out of the bio cellular relations towards the joint production, joint development..."

The discussions underscored the growing cooperation between India and Russia in defence production and technology sharing.

Babushkin's comments highlighted Russia's pivotal role in India's defence ecosystem and the importance of bilateral collaboration in strengthening both countries' military capabilities.

