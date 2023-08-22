India can help South Africa in health, green energy sectors: Indian diamond businesswoman on PM Modi’s visit

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 22 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Johannesburg, the Indian diaspora is not only excited but also hopeful of India helping South Africa in several sectors including health, and green energy.

The Indian diaspora is waiting for PM Modi’s arrival in Johannesburg and is eager to take part in his anticipated interaction with them.

Alpha Mehta, a native of Vadodara, has been residing in South Africa for the past 25 years and is working in the diamond business. She toldthat in the mining industry already India and South Africa share “great ties and India is also the biggest buyer.”

Mehta said that PM Modi’s visit to Johannesburg will help improve the relations further adding, “India can also help South Africa in the health and green energy sectors.”

“We are overwhelmed to welcome PM Modi,” the businesswoman said.

Another resident, Vibha Sharma, who is living in Johannesburg for the past 27 years extended her welcome to PM Modi. “We are very happy and excited to welcome PM Modi here,” she said.

On being asked how the relations will improve further with PM Modi’s visit, Sharma said that last time when PM Modi came, a lot changed. “Not to forget, Indian companies like TATA, Mahindra, and Vedanta are already contributing to the South African community. I am sure this visit will also help further the economy of both countries,” she added.

Moreover, other members of the Indian community said that PM Modi’s visit to the BRICS Summit will be highly beneficial for the Indian community, adding that the BRICS Summit holds the potential of enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation between South Africa and India.

CEO of Concept Digicom Srishti Sumani said, "PM Modi's visit to South Africa is going to be a highly beneficial one because there are a lot of Indian communities here in South Africa, lots of expat Indians as well.”

The group of nations known as BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — represents a quarter of the world’s economy.

She said, “The Indian culture is just growing... I feel like all of his speeches and his thoughts are very futuristic and it's going to really help the Indian community here...We are excited about PM Modi's visit. We are going to organise a 'Rakhi' ceremony as well for PM Modi..."

CEO of Alfeco Group Sachin Ahuja said " Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit is going to add to all the bilateral trade, and other agreements which are going to be beneficial for both countries- South Africa and India."

“We all welcome him... BRICS summit provides a platform for all the developing nation to boost their bilateral trade. If you look at the participant countries, they represent 60 per cent of the trade of the world. So we are quite optimistic that BRICS can provide a formidable platform for trade...” he said.

This year's BRICS is under the presidency of South Africa and is organising the first face-to-face summit since 2019 in Johannesburg.

South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism."

During his visit to South Africa, PM Modi will also participate in a special event "BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue" being organized after the BRICS Summit, which will include other nations invited by South Africa, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced in a press release.

After wrapping up the BRICS meeting, PM Modi will travel to Greece on August 25. During his visit, he will hold a meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis and discuss ways to further deepen the ties between the two nations. He will also interact with business leaders from both countries. He will also have an interaction with the Indian community in Greece.

