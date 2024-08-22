"India can play an essential and very constructive role": Poland PM Donald Tusk on resolving Russia-Ukraine war

Warsaw [Poland], August 22 : Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday expressed his belief that India could play a crucial role in resolving the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed his willingness that he is ready for a peaceful, and rightful end to war.

During a joint press meeting in Warsaw with PM Modi, Tusk said, "We began with a clarification on very emotional issues. PM Modi confirmed his willingness that he is ready for peaceful, rightful and immediate end to war. We believe that India can play an essential and very constructive role. So, this announcement is very important for us. PM, in 10 hours you will visit Ukraine. We believe that your visit to Ukraine will be historic."

He further added that to raise the relationship with India to the level of strategic partnership.

"Today, we have decided to take our relations to the level of strategic partnership. This is not just a definition, not mere words. There is our resolution for mutual cooperation in various areas behind this," said the Poland PM.

Tusk also spoke about strengthening cooperation in sectors like trade and defence and added, "As far as exchanges between India and Poland are concerned, we discussed various topics. We want to strengthen our cooperation in the area of defence and trade. There are immense mutual possibilities."

He said that Poland is ready to take part in India's defence modernisation. "We have the necessary technological capability and experts...India is a global leader in the field of Artificial Intelligence and we are using this technology in several areas, including defence. We express gratitude to you for inviting our companies to your country. We want investment in the field of defence and that we cooperate."

PM Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday, the first Indian leader to visit the Central European country in 45 years on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the strategic ties between the two countries.

Tusk also highlighted that PM Modi's visit to Poland is important and said, "This is a very important day for both of our countries. It is a great honour for us that we are hosting the Prime Minister of India on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the strategic ties between our countries. This is evidence to the fact that this is visit is highly important..."

He further said that despite the geographical and traditional differences between India and Poland, both nations understand each other well. "Undoubtedly, it is evident that the relations between our two countries are getting even better. This is essential for the entire region. There is no dispute, no struggle between our countries. We understand each other well, despite our geographical differences, different traditions and histories. But history has taught both our countries to respect principles, borders, regional integrity, sovereignty, law of the land."

Tusk also congratulated PM Modi for winning the 18th Lok Sabha elections and said, "The entire world praises India because India's government is very democratic. We don't see much of this in that part of the world. Once again, I would like to congratulate you on your electoral victory. This is very satisfying. I too know that government is elected in your country as per the mandate of the people..."

As the second day of Prime Minister Modi's Warsaw visit begins, he has numerous engagements lined up, which also include talks with President Andrzej Duda, followed by a lunch hosted by Tusk.

The Prime Minister will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He will also meet the business leaders and Polish influencers in Warsaw.

Notably, PM Modi's visit to Warsaw comes as India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

PM Modi, after wrapping up his engagements in Poland, will travel to Ukraine at the invitation of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.

