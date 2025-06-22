India Canada Organisation hosts Yoga Day celebration in Montreal with support from Indian High Commission

Montreal [Canada], June 22 : The India Canada Organisation in Montreal, with the support of the High Commission of India in Ottawa, organised a yoga session to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga.

The event, which took place on Friday, June 20, held in Montreal, Quebec, saw enthusiastic participation from the local community, reflecting the growing popularity of yoga in Canada.

Acting High Commissioner Chinmoy Naik expressed gratitude to the attendees for their participation and provided insights into this year's theme, "Yoga for One Earth, Yoga for One Health."

"India Canada Organisation, Montreal, supported by High Commission of India in Ottawa, organised a Yoga session on June 20 in Montreal, Quebec. AHC Chinmoy Naik thanked the audience for their enthusiasm and elaborated on the theme of #IDY2025," the High Commission of India in Ottawa stated in the post on X.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Sri Lanka, and the Indian Embassies in Riyadh, Russia, Berlin and Tokyo enthusiastically celebrated the day.

This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga, with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

This theme echoes the vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, hailing yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony".

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam.

Recognising its universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

Today, it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

