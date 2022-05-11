India 'categorically' denies reports of sending troops to Sri Lanka

The Indian High Commission on Wednesday "categorically" denied media reports about New Delhi sending its troops to Colombo, stating that the country is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery.

Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

"The High Commission would like to categorically deny speculative reports in sections of media & social media about India sending her troops to Sri Lanka. These reports and such views are also not in keeping with the position of the Govt of India," the Indian mission said in a Tweet.

"The Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs of India clearly stated yesterday that #India is fully supportive of Sri Lanka's democracy, stability and economic recovery," it said in another tweet.

Yesterday, India denied rumours circulating in sections of media and social media that certain Sri Lankan political persons and their families have fled to India.

In view of the current situation in Sri Lanka, India earlier today said it is fully supportive of the democracy, stability, and economic recovery of the island nation.

Sri Lanka on Tuesday ordered the country's armed forces to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others following a day of violent clashes.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also urged people to remain calm, and refrain from violence and acts of revenge against others.

A number of violent incidents have been reported in the country after pro-government groups clashed with anti-government protesters on Monday, leaving eight people dead and over 200 injured.

A nationwide curfew was imposed from Monday until Wednesday and the military was deployed to maintain law and order.

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Sri Lanka's PM on Monday as violent protests broke out.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor