India-Central Asia air connectivity on upswing

By Dr Chandan Kumar

New Delhi [India], September 10 : With more Indians opting to travel to the Central Asian countries for tourism, newer flights are being introduced between India and Uzbekistan and India and Kazakhstan. Similarly, several tourists from the Central Asian countries are coming to India to explore.

IndiGo, India's largest airline, has doubled its flights from Delhi to Almaty and Tbilisi starting August 16, 2024, and to Tashkent starting August 17, 2024. The airline will shift to daily flights on these routes, an increase from the previous schedule of four weekly flights to Tashkent and three weekly flights to Almaty.

There is also a plan to increase flights to Kyrgyzstan.

This capacity expansion in Central Asia aligns with the region's growing popularity among Indian travellers. IndiGo had initially launched flights to Tashkent, Almaty, and Tbilisi in 2023 as part of its global growth strategy.

Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo's Head of Global Sales, stated, "These additional flights are in response to rising demand for outbound leisure travel. With this expansion, IndiGo now offers daily flights to all four of our Central Asian destinations: Tashkent, Almaty, Tbilisi, and Baku."

Social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube are flooded with posts from Indians exploring Silk Road countries like Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

Prior to the pandemic, these destinations mainly appealed to more selective Indian travelers. However, thanks to improved direct flight options, easy and quick visa processes, and more budget-friendly prices compared to traditional tourist hotspots, these countries are now attracting a large number of cost-conscious Indian tourists.

In a significant move to boost tourism and strengthen cultural connections, Uzbekistan Airways will begin direct flights between Tashkent and Goa starting October 27, 2024. The route will operate twice a week, using the modern Airbus A320 Neo to connect Tashkent with Goa's Manohar International Airport (Mopa). This new air link is expected to create fresh opportunities for tourism and foster cultural exchange between Uzbekistan and India, especially with the scenic state of Goa.

The launch of this route follows the concerted efforts of key players, including the Indian and Uzbek embassies, as well as tour operators. The Goa Department of Tourism played a pivotal role in these discussions, reflecting its dedication to expanding the state's global outreach. Goa's participation in the upcoming Tashkent International Tourism Fair (TITF) will further showcase the state's potential as a leading tourist destination.

Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte celebrated the launch, calling it a "milestone" for Goa. He noted, "This new connection will not only enhance tourism but also deepen our cultural ties with Uzbekistan. We are dedicated to making Goa a more accessible destination for global travellers."

Suneel Anchipaka, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC), highlighted the broader significance of this development. "Uzbekistan Airways' decision to start flights to Goa signals growing international interest in our state as a premier tourist spot," he said. The improved connectivity is expected to enhance the experience for visitors from Uzbekistan and help position Goa as a year-round destination.

Uzbekistan Airways has launched direct flights between Mumbai and Tashkent, operating twice a week, enhancing air connectivity between India and Uzbekistan. As the national airline of Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan Airways JSC now provides Mumbai travelers with the convenience of bi-weekly direct flights to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The airline has maintained a strong presence in India, offering regular services to New Delhi for over 20 years. Currently, it operates daily flights from New Delhi to Tashkent, with connections to destinations in Europe, the USA, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

IndiGo, a private low-cost airline based in Gurgaon, India, increased the frequency of its passenger flights on the Delhi-Tashkent-Delhi route from August 17, 2024. The airline will expand from four weekly flights to daily service, using Airbus 320 aircraft.

IndiGo began operating regular flights to Uzbekistan on September 22, 2023, initially offering four flights per week on this route.

The shift to daily flights will enhance connectivity between Delhi and Tashkent, offering more options for passengers. This change is expected to benefit both business and leisure travelers by providing greater flexibility in their travel plans.

Uzbekistan is rapidly emerging as a popular destination for Indian tourists, due to its shared cultural heritage, stunning art and architecture, and strong bilateral relations. The nation's modern tourism initiatives and relaxed visa regulations have made it a top travel spot for 2024. With its deep historical roots, ancient civilization, and UNESCO World Heritage sites, Uzbekistan offers an ideal experience for history buffs and curious explorers alike.

(Dr Chandan Kumar, PhD in Buddhist History, is a young scholar. He is working as Assistant Professor, Department of History, Satyawati College, University of Delhi. He has extensively researched and presented papers on Silk Routes, Ancient history, Shared Buddhist Heritage at international conferences around the world.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor