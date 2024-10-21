"India certainly has the credibility...": Former UK PM Cameron backs India as mediator in Russia-Ukraine war

New Delhi [India], October 21 : Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron acknowledged India's credibility to play the role of the mediator and asserted that any mediation efforts must prioritise Ukraine's sovereignty and independence.

The remarks by the former UK PM came while he was speaking at the NDTV World Summit on 'The India Century.'

On being asked about India's credibility to play the role of the mediator in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Cameron said, "India certainly has the credibility. India might be in a position to meditate but that must be done in a way that recognises Ukraine's sovereignty and independence."

On the Russia-Ukraine war, India has said that it will support any feasible and mutually acceptable solution or format that could restore peace.

During a regular press briefing in August, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India always advocated constructive, solution-oriented, and practical engagement with all stakeholders to achieve a negotiated settlement to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ukraine where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and advocated India's stand on achieving peace through dialogue.

Meanwhile, Cameron further emphasised the urgent need for reforms at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), stressing that India deserves a permanent seat.

He said, "We do need a reform of the UNSC... A permanent seat on the UNSC is something that should be India's right in this changed world..."

He added, "It is good to see India taking its place in more informal global institutions like Quad, I think that's a great move for India... G7 regularly invites India... These are all good moves because we need India's perspectives on challenges faced in the world. Perhaps, the biggest issue is climate change and you can see in India that there is a massive investment in green technology and carbon reduction..."

Notably, India has long sought a permanent seat in the Security Council to better represent the interests of the developing world. The nation's quest has gained momentum with support from the international community. The UNSC is composed of 15 member states, including five permanent members with veto power and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms. The five permanent members of the UNSC include China, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and the United States.

On being asked about India's position at the global level, and the perception of the West, Cameroon asserted that India is indeed a "shining example" of economic growth, democracy, and green transition.

Cameroon said, "The world needs three things economic growth, more democracy and the green transition to deal with climate change. And I think India is a shining example of all these three things."

